Woman rushed to hospital after being pulled from Natick lake

NATICK, Mass. — A woman was rushed to a local hospital after being pulled from a lake in Cochituate State Park, Monday.

First responders received a call for a water rescue with a person possibly drowning — shortly after noon — according to Natick Fire Chief Jason Ferschke.

The woman was removed from the water by bystanders, prior to crews arrival, according to officials.

“While in route, crews were updated that a person had been removed from the water and CPR was being administered by bystanders/lifeguards/staff of the park,” Chief Ferschke said in an email to Boston 25.

Rescue crews transported the woman to an area hospital, where officials say she is in critical but stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

