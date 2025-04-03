Woman led officers on chase with child in truck, hit 3 cruisers before arrest in Foxboro, police say

FOXBORO, Mass. — A woman driving a stolen pickup truck led officers on a chase with a child in the vehicle and crashed into three cruisers before she was arrested in a parking lot in Foxboro on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers in Foxboro were attempting to stop a white Ford F-150 that was reported stolen out of Norton when the driver fled, prompting a chase, according to the Foxboro Police Department.

The driver later struck stop sticks deployed by Massachusetts State Police, continuing on before she was cornered behind a medical building at 70 Walnut Street.

“During the pursuit, the operator struck three Foxboro police cruisers, causing damage,” the department said in a statement.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed state and local police searching the truck after the crash.

Witnesses told Boston 25 News that the woman didn’t surrender quietly.

“I saw her coming out of the car kicking and screaming with cops, putting up a fight,” a man told Bob Ward. “She was fighting the firefighters.”

The driver, who hasn’t been identified, and the child were taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

“There was a little boy who was taken out of the cruiser and brought to an ambulance so they could check him out,” a woman told Ward.

Police didn’t say what charges the driver would face or if the woman and child were related.

There were no injuries reported during the chase.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

