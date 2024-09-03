Woman facing murder charges in connection with fatal shooting in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — A woman is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a Waltham woman in August.

Kaire Holman, 31 will be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon in Waltham District Court on charges of murder, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell.

Officers responding to a parking lot next to an apartment building on Second Avenue around 11:30 p.m. found 24-year-old Zharia Wilcox-Ellis, of Waltham, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Ryan and O’Connell said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Melanie Williams, 30, of Waltham was charged with assault and battery in connection with a fight that preceded the shooting death of her girlfriend.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Williams was involved in an altercation involving a group of people outside the apartment building and that surveillance video shows her striking Wilcox-Ellis, Ryan, and O’Connell.

“Police were able to recover multiple pieces of ballistics evidence including two projectiles from the victim’s body,” the DA said in a statement.

The projectiles matched ballistics evidence from a .380 firearm registered to Holman.

Holman will be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon in Waltham District Court.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw anything unusual in that area is urged to call Waltham police at 781-314-3550.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

