Woman dead after shooting in Waltham, DA says

WALTHAM, Mass. — A woman is dead after a late-night shooting in Waltham.

According to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, on Friday night around 11:30, Waltham police responded to a parking lot adjacent to an apartment building on Second Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting is under an active investigation and additional details are not available.

Anyone who saw something unusual in the area early this morning is asked to contact Waltham Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

