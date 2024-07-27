Woman facing DUI charges after crash at New Hampshire toll plaza

BEDFORD, NH — A woman is facing drunk driving charges in connection with a serious crash at a toll plaza in Bedford Friday.

State police say a Ford Ranger pickup truck drove into the concrete divider of a tollbooth lane on the southbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 5:07 p.m. Friday.

The driver, Jane Powell, 39, of Nashua was able to exit the severely damaged truck. She was transported to Elliot Hospital with minor injuries.

No tollbooth workers were injured.

Two E-ZPass lanes were closed for the investigation and debris removal for around 90 minutes. One other lane was still closed as of Saturday so that it can be serviced at a later time.

Powell is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless conduct, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Anyone who may have knowledge of the crash is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Howe at Matthew.S.Howe@dos.nh.gov.

