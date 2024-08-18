Woman dies after being hit by car in Fall River, DA says

FALL RIVER, Mass — A Fall River woman has died after she was struck and killed by a car Friday night, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Saturday.

Donalda Ferreira, 62, was struck and killed in the roadway on President Avenue by a Chevy Sonic just after 9:00 p.m. Friday night the DA’s office said.

The Chevy was being driven by a 42-year-old Fall River woman. She stayed at the scene of the crash and was interviewed by police. The DA’s office says she was not impaired at the time and no arrests were made.

“The investigation into the fatal incident, which will include an accident reconstruction, is active and ongoing,” the Bristol County DA said in statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

