Woman dead after fire breaks out at North Shore condo complex

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a fire at a condominium complex on the North Shore of Massachusetts left a woman dead on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of fire on Loring Avenue in Swampscott found a 69-year-old woman in her apartment and rushed her to the hospital, according to Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Tucker’s officer, Swampscott police and fire, the state fire marshal’s office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.

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