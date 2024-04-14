Woman in critical condition after house fire in Walpole

WALPOLE, Mass. — A woman is in critical condition after a house fire in Walpole.

The fire broke out at a home on Edward Drive around 8 on Saturday night. Walpole Fire received calls from neighbors who smelt and saw smoke coming from the home.

Fire Crews arrived on the scene and were greeted with heavy smoke. They gained entry through the first floor and found a woman inside the living room.

She was taken out of the house and brought to a hospital, her condition is described as critical.

Firefighters also rescued three cats after they put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

