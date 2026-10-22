Woman charged with vandalism after ‘doing donuts’ on Nahant property

NAHANT, Mass. — The Nahant Police Department announced that a woman has been charged with vandalism after driving over a lawn of a residence earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 280 Nahant Road to reports of a person driving a white KIA who was believed to be “doing donuts.”

Police then found the KIA and conducted a traffic stop, where they observed mud and grass on the tires of the car.

19-year-old Destiny Cintron of Haverhill was charged with the following:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Defacing or Damaging Property

While conducting an on-scene investigation, police found out that Cintron did not appear to have a valid driver’s license.

Cintron was issued a summons to appear in Lynn District Court at unspecified date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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