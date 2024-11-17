Woman charged with OUI after crashing into parked police cruiser on Cape Cod, police say

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman is facing OUI charges are crashing into a parked police cruiser on Cape Cod.

According to police, on Saturday, November 16 a little after 1 a.m., Barnstable Police officers were called to a home on Lincoln Road in Hyannis for a silent 911 call. While officers were investigating the incident, a sedan driven by Gabriella Prodelik, 20, of Hyannis collided with an unoccupied police cruiser parked on the street.

Prodelik her 24-year-old passenger sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Prodelik was cited on charges including operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor, negligent operation, unlicensed operation, and speeding.

Prodelik is scheduled to be summonsed into Barnstable District Court for arraignment on these charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the Barnstable Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

