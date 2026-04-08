Woman charged with attempting to hit teen with car in Southbridge

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A woman was charged for allegedly attempting to hit a teen with her car in Southbridge back in March, according to Southbridge police.

According to authorities, on March 24 around 6:02 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for a large fight involving multiple juveniles in the area of Community Center on Morris Street.

Police say during the initial investigation, 39-year-old Samantha Angers arrived, took one of the juveniles into her vehicle, and left the area. Witnesses reported that she intended to locate another juvenile in the earlier dispute.

A short time later, police observed a juvenile matching the description of the second party running on Chestnut Street appearing distressed and in fear.

Angers was then observed allegedly operating her vehicle at a high rate of speed, failing to stop at a stop sign, and driving erratically.

Police reported that Angers came within close proximity multiple times, as the juvenile ran to avoid being struck.

Police issued verbal commands and activated emergency lights, however, Angers allegedly failed to comply.

She ultimately stopped her vehicle and was taken into custody.

Additional juveniles arrived during the event, and a secondary physical altercation occurred, which officers brought under control. No serious injuries were reported.

The juvenile who was running away from Angers’ vehicle told officers that she feared for her life during the incident.

Angers was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment of a child, assault with a dangerous weapon to wit a motor vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a child and with assault to kill.

She was held on bail pending her arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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