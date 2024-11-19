Woman charged with arson in connection with Plainville apartment fire that displaced more than 20

PLAINVILLE, Mass. — A woman is being charged with arson in connection with a fire at a Plainville apartment complex that happened on Monday morning.

According to State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, fire crews responded to 71 Messenger St. around 5:15 a.m. for a report of a fire with residents possibly trapped.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment, but extensive smoke and heat damage spread throughout the apartment building.

Several residents were evaluated for smoke inhalation, and there were no serious injuries reported. One pet was rescued and treated by EMS.

According to the Plainville Fire Chief, “a secondary egress was added to the second and third floors of the building in recent years – a change that made a significant and positive difference in the outcome of the event.”

Following several interviews with witnesses on the scene, investigators determined that the fire had been intentionally set and identified 61-year-old Heather MacKinnon as the suspect.

Police were able to find MacKinnon and take her into custody. She is being charged with arson of a dwelling, malicious destruction of property, and disorderly conduct.

She will be arraigned in Wrentham District Court.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

