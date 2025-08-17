Woman arrested, charged with reckless driving following high-speed pursuit in Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH — A Merrimack woman was arrested following a high-speed pursuit in Concord, New Hampshire, late Friday night.

Heather Lewis, 34, was taken into custody after crashing her SUV into a State Police cruiser.

The incident began at 11:37 p.m. on August 15, 2025, when a Trooper from the Troop D barracks observed a black 2012 Toyota RAV4 traveling at 93 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 93 northbound with no lights on.

The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to comply, leading to a pursuit.

During the chase, Lewis drove through a steel metal gate blocking off a class VI road and continued through a field on private property.

The pursuit concluded when Lewis crashed the Toyota into a State Police cruiser.

Lewis faces multiple charges, including:

reckless conduct

resisting arrest

criminal mischief

reckless operation

disobeying a police officer

speeding over 25 mph above the limit

operating without lights.

She is being held on preventive detention until her arraignment, scheduled for Monday, August 18, in Concord District Court.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

