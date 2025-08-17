Local

Woman arrested, charged with reckless driving following high-speed pursuit in Concord, NH

By Boston 25 News Staff
CONCORD, NH — A Merrimack woman was arrested following a high-speed pursuit in Concord, New Hampshire, late Friday night.

Heather Lewis, 34, was taken into custody after crashing her SUV into a State Police cruiser.

The incident began at 11:37 p.m. on August 15, 2025, when a Trooper from the Troop D barracks observed a black 2012 Toyota RAV4 traveling at 93 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 93 northbound with no lights on.

The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to comply, leading to a pursuit.

During the chase, Lewis drove through a steel metal gate blocking off a class VI road and continued through a field on private property.

The pursuit concluded when Lewis crashed the Toyota into a State Police cruiser.

Lewis faces multiple charges, including:

  • reckless conduct
  • resisting arrest
  • criminal mischief
  • reckless operation
  • disobeying a police officer
  • speeding over 25 mph above the limit
  • operating without lights.

She is being held on preventive detention until her arraignment, scheduled for Monday, August 18, in Concord District Court.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

