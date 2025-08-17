Woman arrested, charged with reckless driving following high-speed pursuit in Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH — A Merrimack woman was arrested following a high-speed pursuit in Concord, New Hampshire, late Friday night.
Heather Lewis, 34, was taken into custody after crashing her SUV into a State Police cruiser.
The incident began at 11:37 p.m. on August 15, 2025, when a Trooper from the Troop D barracks observed a black 2012 Toyota RAV4 traveling at 93 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 93 northbound with no lights on.
The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to comply, leading to a pursuit.
During the chase, Lewis drove through a steel metal gate blocking off a class VI road and continued through a field on private property.
The pursuit concluded when Lewis crashed the Toyota into a State Police cruiser.
Lewis faces multiple charges, including:
- reckless conduct
- resisting arrest
- criminal mischief
- reckless operation
- disobeying a police officer
- speeding over 25 mph above the limit
- operating without lights.
She is being held on preventive detention until her arraignment, scheduled for Monday, August 18, in Concord District Court.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
