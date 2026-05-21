Woman arrested at chaotic scene of Worcester house fire that left 5 people hospitalized

WORCESTER, Mass. — A woman was arrested for running back into a burning building, and five people were hospitalized after a chaotic fire in Worcester late Wednesday night.

According to the Worcester Police Department, the fire started around 10:42 p.m. in a rooming house at 41 May Street.

Police said upon arrival, it was difficult to determine who was a resident at the address.

Initial reports came in that people were still on the third floor during the fire, but crews soon determined that everyone was out of the building.

For an unknown reason, police said 37-year-old Sarah Beth Martinez ran back into the burning rooming house barefoot, and two police officers had to go get her.

Martinez was arrested and charged with obstructing a firefighter, interfering with a firefighter, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct. She also has two outstanding warrants.

John Provost said he didn’t see the arrest, but he rushed down the street to check on his friend Steve, who is disabled and lives inside the building.

“They got him out, and I was really grateful they got everybody out, not just Steve but everybody,” Provost said.

Four residents and one firefighter were taken to the hospital.

Shaina Malmquist was one of the people taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the fire.

“They took me in the ambulance,” Malmquist said. “I was having a little trouble breathing, but I’m fine, I’ll be fine.”

Malmquist came back home Thursday morning to salvage some of her personal belongings and told Boston 25 News she’s feeling grateful to be OK.

“Nobody died or got burned, but we pretty much lost our home, that’s the tough thing I think,” Malmquist continued.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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