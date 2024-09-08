Woman arrested after allegedly pointing rifle at people at Porchfest in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A woman has been arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at people at Porchfest in Wakefield.

According to police, around 3:08 p.m. officers received numerous reports of a female speeding through a crowded Greenwood neighborhood during Porchfest in a gray Subaru.

According to police, the woman allegedly brandished what appeared to be a rifle at people congregated in the area.

The woman identified as a 42-year-old Brigid MacDonough let the srwar in her vehicle before officers arrived.

After information provided by witnesses, officers were able to locate MacDonough and take her into custody.

MacDonough is being charged with assault using a dangerous weapon.

This incident remains under investigation by Wakefield Police, and the alleged firearm has not been located.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Wakefield Police Department at 781-245-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

