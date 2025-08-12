Woman, 2 dogs found dead after explosions, raging fire at New Hampshire home

DEERFIELD, N.H. — A woman and two dogs were found dead after a raging fire tore through a home in New Hampshire on Monday night, authorities said.

Crews responding to a report of a residential fire at 201 Nottingham Road in Deerfield just before 9 p.m. spoke to a neighbor who reported hearing explosions and seeing intense flames shooting from the home, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Deerfield Fire Chief Matt Fisher announced in a joint news release.

As firefighters battled intense flames coming from the left and rear of the home, they learned a woman might be inside, but search efforts proved unsuccessful, Toomey and Fisher said.

Firefighters from the communities of Nottingham, Candia, Raymond, Chester, Allenstown, Pembroke, Lee, Strafford, Durham, Brentwood, East Kingston, Epping, Fremont, Barrington, Northwood, and Auburn were then called in to help battle the rapidly intensifying blaze.

The fire wasn’t brought under control until just before 2:30 a.m.

Members of the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office subsequently located the body of a woman on a porch. Two dogs were also found dead during a search of the rubble.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to verify her identity and confirm her cause and manner of death, Toomey and Fisher said.

No other residents or firefighters were injured.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Deerfield Fire Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

