Woburn High School evacuated for reported gas leak

WOBURN, Mass. — Woburn High School was evacuated Thursday morning after people inside the building reported the smell of gas.

The smell was first reported by visitors around 10:45 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they recommended that students and staff evacuate the building.

Because of the freezing temperatures, some students and staff were moved to the nearby Malcolm White Elementary School, while others were transported to Shamrock Elementary School.

School officials eventually decided to dismiss classes for the day and students were bused home from the high school.

“We appreciate our students and staff for their understanding and cooperation, which allowed us to have everyone out of the building as soon as possible,” Superintendent Matthew Crowley said. “Thank you to our public safety partners for their expertise and guidance. And thank you to North Suburban Transportation and NRT Bus Services for responding so quickly to our needs.”

No students or staff needed medical attention.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group