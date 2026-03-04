Winter weather advisory: Snow, sleet, freezing rain in Mass. on Thursday

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter weather advisory has been issued in Massachusetts ahead of another round of snow, sleet, and rain.

The advisory is in effect for Berkshire, Franklin, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester counties from 5 p.m. Thursday until noon on Friday.

Mixed precipitation, including snow, sleet, and freezing rain, could cause slick travel.

“We’re not done with winter yet,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Geoff Bansen said in his latest forecast. “This is not just for snow. It’s for the threat of freezing rain and icy conditions...Freezing rain is a big problem...Slippery, dangerous conditions out there.”

The storm is expected start as plain rain, but a flip to freezing rain is likely as temperatures dip during Thursday evening and the overnight hours.

Minor snow accumulation of up to 3 inches is possible north of Interstate 95 into southern New Hampshire. Points south, including Boston, could see a coating to 1 inch of snow.

A similar storm caused slick travel and crashes across the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes," the National Weather Service warned in the advisory. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

