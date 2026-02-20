Winter weather advisory in Mass. today, possible bigger storm Monday. Here’s what we know now

DEDHAM, Mass. — Snow, rain, and a wintry mix will impact travel in Massachusetts on Friday afternoon and evening, before attention turns to the possibility of a bigger storm on Monday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Norfolk, Franklin, Middlesex, and Essex counties from 10 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Friday’s wintry mix is expected to arrive in Worcester around 1 p.m. and push into Boston by 3 p.m. Wet roads could turn slushy, snowy, and icy during the evening commute and late tonight, leading to slow travel.

Friday storm map

The highest snowfall totals from the storm are expected north of Route 2 along the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border, where 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible.

Totals will be slightly lower along and north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, where 2 to 4 inches of snow and sleet are expected.

Due to mixing and milder temperatures, just a coating to 2 inches of snow is expected in southeastern Massachusetts.

Patchy, light snow could linger into Saturday morning, but it’s not expected to add up.

The track of a potential ocean storm on Monday has not yet materialized, but impacts are expected as it intensifies off the mid-Atlantic and moves north.

“You’re going to have to check back because on Monday, we have the potential for heavy snow, especially in southeastern Massachusetts, strong wind along the coastline, and the potential for coastal flooding,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

While details on potential snowfall totals won’t come into focus until this weekend, there is the chance for more than 6 inches of snow.

As of Friday, southeastern Massachusetts has a “high” chance of 6 or more inches of snow, while points north have “moderate” or “low” chances.

“It looks like a much lower impact storm in parts of New Hampshire and western Massachusetts,” Spear said.

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as it develops.

