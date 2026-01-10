Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire

BOSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts.

The advisory has also been issued for parts of New Hampshire.

The advisory extends from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday for parts of Franklin County, Worcester County, Hampshire County, Hampden County, and Middlesex County - including the cities of Ayer, Chesterfield, Barre, Charlemont, Blandford, and Fitchburg.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain is possible from late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place tonight across the interior/higher elevations with the risk for some freezing rain/ice. Watch out for some slippery conditions, mainly on untreated surfaces. pic.twitter.com/PhaEAoRrIU — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 10, 2026

Areas with great risk of ice accumulation are across the higher elevations of the east slopes of the Berkshires, where one tenth to two tenths of ice accumulation is possible. Less ice accumulation will occur a few hundredths of an inch across the northern Worcester Hills.

Most of Massachusetts, according to our Boston 25 meteorologists, rain will move in around 5 to 6 p.m. Southern New Englanders should expect a fairly steady period of rain Saturday night, with lingering showers into Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

