Winter storm watch: New map shows shift in expected snow totals for Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a winter storm watch in our area.

The winter storm watch is in effect for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Western Franklin, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Central Middlesex, Western Essex, Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, and Northwest Middlesex counties from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.

“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditionscould impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes,” the National Weather Service wrote in a storm advisory.

In a midmorning update on Monday, Boston 25 Meteroloigist Shiri Spear updated her expected snowfall totals because the storm was “trending later and milder.”

According to Spear’s latest snow map, the best chance for accumulation will be at elevations and points to the north. There is a possibility for a coating of snow in Boston but it won’t be until the tailend of the storm.

The Boston 25 Weather Team initially called for snow with totals in the range of 3 to 7 inches for interior towns north and west of I-495. Those areas will now likely see 1-3 inches.

Northern Massachusetts towns along the New Hampshire and Vermont borders could see 3-7 inches of snow, while northern New England is also in for up to 7 inches.

The South Shore, South Coast, and Cape Cod and the Islands will likely see just plain rain due to warmer temperatures.

Travel delays aren’t expected during the early morning commute, but road conditions are expected to deteriorate starting midmorning through the Tuesday evening commute.

Winter storm watch in effect

A second round of snow and rain is possible this weekend.

Utilize MEMA's real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA's live weather radar and forecasting tools.

