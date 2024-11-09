Winter skate returns to Patriot Place next week for winter season

FOXBORO, Mass. — It may not feel like winter yet in Massachusetts but a family favorite activity is returning to Patriot Place.

For the 13th winter, Patriot Place is bringing the timeless New England tradition of outdoor ice skating back to the shopping, dining, and entertainment destination.

The brand-new location and exciting, freshly designed skate path will open in Lot 12B of the South Marketplace (across from Trader Joe’s and Restoration Hardware Outlet) on November 14 from 4-9 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to have Winter Skate back at Patriot Place with a brand-new concept and location to go along with a fresh sheet of ice this winter,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “With a scenic skating trail and professionally maintained surface, the reimagined Winter Skate will have a new look but the same timeless tradition of outdoor ice skating with family and friends.

Pat Patriot and Slyde will officially open the brand-new rink for the season on Thursday afternoon, kicking off festivities that include live music and entertainment, ticket and gift card giveaways, hot chocolate and seasonal treats, and fun surprises for all ages. Additionally, the first 20 people in attendance who check in on the Patriot Place Advantage App will skate for free.

The grand opening celebration will continue through the weekend, starting on Friday with live DJ entertainment, exclusive coupons for restaurants at Patriot Place, and a chance to win tickets to the New England Patriots game on Nov. 17.

Winter Skate will be open on Monday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m.; Friday from 4-10 p.m.; Saturday and all school holidays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Winter Skate will be open until late February. Patriot Place Advantage App members enjoy a discounted skating price of $10 for adults ($12 for non-members) and $7 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and up ($8 for non-members).

Skate rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $3 for Advantage App members and $6 for non-members.

Season passes are also available for purchase on-site at Winter Skate only.

For more information on winter skate, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

