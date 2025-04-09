Raging blaze rips through Mass. home as firefighters are forced to fetch water from nearby lake

SPENCER, Mass. — A raging blaze tore through a home in Spencer overnight, prompting a massive emergency response.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Northwest Road found heavy flames shooting from the roof of a home, according to Spencer Fire & Emergency Services.

Firefighters from multiple surrounding communities assisted the Spencer Fire Department in battling the blaze.

Officials said the lack of hydrants in the neighborhood proved to be a major hindrance.

“This area of town does not have any hydrants, so water had to be shuttled in from a nearby lake,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Photos and video showed the blaze quickly engulfing the home as crews worked to douse it with water.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

