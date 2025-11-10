Winter is coming: Snow coats parts of New England with more on the way this week

JACKSON, N.H. — The calendar still says fall, but it’s beginning to look a lot like winter in parts of New England.

In New Hampshire’s Caroll County, residents of the town of Jackson enjoyed a blanket of fresh snowfall on Sunday.

"Today’s views of Jackson, New Hampshire...Where you should be!" the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce wrote in a Facebook post.

Additional snowfall is expected across the Green and White mountains this week.

As for southern New England? There isn’t any snow on tap yet, but it’s going to get very cold.

The coldest air of the season will move into Massachusetts overnight, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s expected Tuesday morning.

