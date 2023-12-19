Wind gust equivalent to strength of Category 4 hurricane recorded in New England on Monday

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — A wind gust equivalent to the strength of a Category 4 hurricane was recorded in New England on Monday as a damaging storm blew through the region, leaving behind a trail of destruction and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people.
At the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, a 132 mph gust was recorded around 4 a.m., according to observer Karl Philippoff. Another gust of 119 mph was also recorded.
“Observer Karl Philippoff ventured into the challenging conditions to capture footage of sustained hurricane-force southeasterly winds,” the Mount Washington Observatory said in a Facebook post. “Upon his return indoors, our instruments recorded a rogue wind gust that reached 119 mph. The strongest summit gust associated with this storm reached an impressive 132 mph.”
In Massachusetts, the jackpot wind gust of 90 mph was recorded at the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton. Gusts topping 50 mph led to a ground stop at Logan Airport in Boston.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2023 Cox Media Group