Wind gust equivalent to strength of Category 4 hurricane recorded in New England on Monday

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — A wind gust equivalent to the strength of a Category 4 hurricane was recorded in New England on Monday as a damaging storm blew through the region, leaving behind a trail of destruction and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

At the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, a 132 mph gust was recorded around 4 a.m., according to observer Karl Philippoff. Another gust of 119 mph was also recorded.

“Observer Karl Philippoff ventured into the challenging conditions to capture footage of sustained hurricane-force southeasterly winds,” the Mount Washington Observatory said in a Facebook post. “Upon his return indoors, our instruments recorded a rogue wind gust that reached 119 mph. The strongest summit gust associated with this storm reached an impressive 132 mph.”

Hurricane force winds atop Mount Washington during Monday's storm Credit: Mount Washington Observatory

In Massachusetts, the jackpot wind gust of 90 mph was recorded at the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton. Gusts topping 50 mph led to a ground stop at Logan Airport in Boston.

