New ranking names ‘most beautiful restaurant’ in each New England state

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Eateries in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island have landed on a new list ranking the 50 “most beautiful restaurants” in America.

People magazine says it published “The 50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in America” list in celebration of its 50th anniversary and 2024 “Beautiful Issue.”

“These super-stylish stunners deliver unforgettable dining experiences,” People wrote. “There are mountaintop chalets with modern rustic touches, glammed-up Art Deco mansions with a view, and mirror-and-glass paneled sky-high stunners.”

Siena in New Haven, Connecticut, was the highest-ranking restaurant in New England on the list, checking in as the seventh most beautiful restaurant in the country.

“Vibrant stained glass windows and a sleek, turquoise-hued bar set the tone for the Blake Hotel’s lively lobby restaurant,” People wrote of Siena.

Earth at Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine, checked in as the 19th most beautiful restaurant on the list.

“Nature is on display at this Kennebunkport restaurant, where rough-hewn chairs and statement log walls add to the cozy vibe,” People wrote of Earth at Hidden Pond.

Wusong Road in Cambridge, Massachusetts, checked in as the 21st most beautiful restaurant in the country.

“Maximalism reigns at this tiki restaurant, with thatched overhangs, 1970s-era peacock chairs, and tropical wallpaper,” People wrote of Wusong Road.

Three Chimneys Inn in Durham, New Hampshire, was ranked as the 29th most beautiful restaurant in the country.

“Choose from three ultra-cozy rooms—hello, fireplaces—to enjoy this historic inn’s take on traditional New England fare,” People wrote of Three Chimneys Inn.

Cara in Newport, Rhode Island, checked in as the 39th most beautiful restaurant in the country.

“A gorgeous former mansion in Newport Beach is the intimate setting for this fine-dining restaurant with Atlantic Ocean views,” People wrote of Cara.

The Hermitage Inn in Dover, Vermont, checked in as the 45th most beautiful restaurant in the country.

“This serene, historic inn has one upscale and one more laidback dining room, both featuring rustic decor befitting the state,” People wrote of The Hermitage Inn.

To view People’s full ranking, click here.

