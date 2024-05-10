Local

Man found dead in towed car in Allston, homicide detectives on scene, Boston Police say

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Man found dead in car in Allston, homicide detectives on scene (Boston 25)

BOSTON — A man was found dead inside a towed car in Allston on Friday morning, police said.

At 8:22 a.m., police received a call from a local towing business on Emery Road reporting a dead man inside a car.

Allston homicide investigation

It was immediately unclear if foul play is suspected.

Homicide detectives are on scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

