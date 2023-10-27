Winchendon schools closed Friday while police investigate threat

WINCHENDON, Mass — Winchendon schools are closed Friday while police investigate a threat that came in.

According to the Winchendon Interim Superintendent Ruthann Goguen on Friday morning the district was made aware of a threatening social media post towards Murdock Middle/High School.

“In an abundance of caution, and in collaboration with the Winchendon Police department, the district canceled school at all buildings for the day in order to ensure the safety of Winchendon students and staff and to allow time for this threat to be investigated,” Goguen said in a statement.

Winchendon police have confirmed that the children are safe.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group