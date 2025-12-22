Wilmington PD seeks charges against school bus driver for allegedly touching a child inappropriately

WILMINGTON, Mass. — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking to charge a local school bus driver with inappropriately touching a child.

On Dec. 8, officials say they were notified of potentially inappropriate social media activity by the bus driver, which is what started their investigation. A few days later on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, officials say more parents came forward with allegations against the 70-year-old driver, including one who said he allegedly touched their child inappropriately while on the bus.

Michael Okeke has two daughters who attend Wilmington Schools.

“When you release your kids and hand them over to a third-party, you want to believe they’re taken care of the way they’re taken care of at home and if that’s not case and there’s a bad actor out there, it makes you feel vulnerable,” Okeke said.

Okeke said he learned about the allegations online and immediately contacted Wilmington Public Schools.

“I feel very concerned when they’re not in a safe space and if there’s any vulnerability, I’m the closest advocate, so it was my right and my duty to represent my girls,” Okeke said.

Wilmington police explained their investigation included a review of video surveillance footage from the school bus, which led investigators to determine the driver had allegedly touched a child inappropriately. Police are now summonsing the 70-year-old to Woburn District Court to be formally charged with assault and battery, as well as indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

For Okeke, he believes more needs to be done.

“I believe that there’s a better way to get around, making sure we have the right people in the right state of mind around our children,” Okeke said.

The bus driver has not been identified yet as he is facing a criminal summons, rather than an arrest at this point. Wilmington PD said that decision was made as a result of evidence collected during a thorough investigation and consultation with the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Boston25 has reached out to Wilmington Public Schools for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

