Wilmington family reunites with police officers who helped deliver baby

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A Wilmington family reunited Thursday with the police officers who helped deliver their baby last week.

That family was trying to get to the hospital but said the baby was fast and furious, arriving within minutes.

Tatiana Topala and her husband Denis Gotonoaga are grateful for the Wilmington Police officers who rushed to their side last Wednesday as she went into labor in the middle of the night.

“We really appreciate all the help you gave. I cannot imagine what could have happened if you weren’t there,” Topala said to Officers Jack Rooney and Kyle Collins upon seeing them again.

Topala said she woke up to contractions the day before her due date.

By the time her husband got the car packed and their older child Thomas ready, she had made it to the first floor of their townhome.

Topala commented, “I understood that this is it, I’m not going to make it.”

It was then that they called 911.

Officer Rooney, who has only been on the job for five months with Wilmington Police, was working a detail and said he was 20 seconds away.

“When she turned the baby’s head was already crowning when she was standing so I was like she needs to lay down,” Rooney said.

Officer Rooney got Topala down on a bathroom floor.

The baby was born within five minutes.

“Once the baby started crying the paramedics showed up and then shoulders kind of popped out and he kind of flew out from there,” said Rooney.

Officer Kyle Collins also arrived to assist.

“I was the one holding her hand. Fingers hurt after,” joked Collins. He continued, “I felt like our crew was calm the whole situation and we helped deliver the healthy baby.”

It was first for both officers.

Rooney added, “First time holding a baby too so a lot of new experiences all at once.”

What started as a stressful birth ended with a story the family said they’ll tell baby Oliver every year on his birthday.

“We’ll be always grateful for everybody that came in and helped us,” said Topala.

The family also said if they try for a third child, Gotonoaga plans on taking training on baby delivery just in case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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