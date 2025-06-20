ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A Goodwill store in Attleboro was rocked on Friday after a vehicle crashed through the front doors.

According to Attleboro Fire Chief Scott T. Lachance, at approximately 3:40 PM, fire crews were dispatched to the Goodwill store located at 115 Washington Street for reports that a car had driven into the building.

Once on the scene, crews found a Toyota RAV4 SUV in the middle of the store.

The SUV drove through the front doors, shattering glass all over the floor and striking shopping carts and merchandise, before finally coming to a rest against some clothing racks.

Wild video shows the aftermath of a car that drove through a Goodwill store in South Attleboro (Attleboro Fire Department)

Fortunately, neither the customers, workers, nor the driver were injured.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting tools to remove the front doors to make way for a tow truck to remove the vehicle at 4:15 PM.

The Attleboro Building Inspection Department was also dispatched to the store, where they determined that there was no structural damage to the building.

The building is temporarily closed at this time, and Attleboro Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

