BOSTON — A bike lane in South Boston is being ripped out just months after it was installed.

City Councilor Ed Flynn spearheaded the initiative to get the bike lane removed on O’Connor Way, but says residents were left out of the decision-making process to have it installed in the first place, and now he wants answers from the city.

Councilor Flynn explained that residents at the nearby senior building raised concerns about accessible parking, crossing the street, and whether ambulances and fire trucks could reach the building.

“In August, residents reported that an ambulance was unable to pull up in front of the building as a result of the bike lane. A similar incident also happened again just days later in which first responders and an ambulance and fire truck had difficulty accessing the building. Neighbors in their cars were unable to access the street for more than 45 minutes. Each time, residents were forced to drive the wrong way onto Dorchester Avenue, a very unsafe maneuver that was forced by poor planning and no community process,” Flynn told city council.

Why a newly installed bike lane in South Boston is already being torn out

The roughly 100-foot lane on O’Connor Way, which some have called “the bike lane to nowhere,” didn’t connect to any bike network.

Why a newly installed bike lane in South Boston is already being torn out

Flynn says the city held a meeting at the senior building without notifying South Boston’s elected officials or the broader public.

“They chose not to invite us and any dissenting voice to this meeting,” Flynn said Wednesday.

The city councilor representing South Boston is now calling for a city council hearing into the decision-making process, and what he calls “a waste of taxpayer money.”

“It’s critical that the Boston Transportation Department and the mayor’s office of neighborhood services learn from this mistake. We need to discuss both the decision-making process and the lack of community process that took place,” Flynn said.

Executive Director of Boston Cyclists Union Tiffany Cogell provided the following statement on the matter:

<i>“We appreciate that Chris Osgood, the City’s interim Chief of Streets, reached out to talk through the options before making a decision on O’Connor Way. This short street runs in front of housing for older adults, and residents have raised concerns about pick-ups, drop-offs, and crossing safely near cyclists. It’s their home, and their needs as vulnerable road users come first. Seniors also ride bikes, and bike lanes slow traffic for everyone, which is why we want a design that works for both. Obviously, we don’t want to see bike lanes removed. From what we’ve discussed with the Chief, the City plans multiple phases of improvements, and we’ve discussed an eventual shared-use protected path in future revisions. We look forward to working with the City on a permanent solution for O’Connor Way and a complete bike network with safe shared-use paths for everyone.”</i> — Tiffany Cogell, Executive Director, Boston Cyclists Union

Councilor Flynn’s request for the public hearing was approved with nearly all city councilors voting in agreement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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