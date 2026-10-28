Why do we like being scared? The science behind fear this Halloween

BOSTON — From haunted houses to scary movies, Halloween is a time when many people willingly seek out experiences designed to frighten them. But what is actually happening inside the body when we feel fear?

Dr. Nouchine Hadjikhani, a neuroscientist with Mass General Brigham, says people experience fear quickly when they are exposed to a frightening situation.

And for some people, that feeling is exactly what they are looking for.

Hadjikhani says there are many sensation and fear seekers who pursue scary experiences for the rush and dopamine boost that can come with them.

“What happens is when they experience fear ... [they] seem to enjoy,” Hadjikhani said.

Fear also sparks a physical response in the body.

“Your heart is going to beat faster ... ready for action,” Hadjikhani said.

So whether your Halloween plans include walking through a haunted house or settling in for a scary movie, that feeling of fear is triggering a real response inside your body.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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