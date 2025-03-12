DEDHAM, Mass. — On Sunday at 9:00 AM at TD Garden the Dedham Hockey team will face Winthrop for the MIAA Division 4 Boys State Hockey Championship. T

“This is the first time in school history that the Dedham boys hockey team will be playing for a state championship”, says second year head coach Dan Panciocco. “This is history for Dedham High School”.

Part of what makes this story special is Coach Panciocco. The closest that Dedham has ever come to playing for a state championship in hockey was 1976 when Panciocco was a captain on that team.

Photo of the 1976 Dedham hockey team

“We love playing for Coach Panciocco”, said Senior Tri Captain Nick Moreno, “At this level, it’s all about winning but he doesn’t make it seem that way”.

This has been an up-and-down season for the Marauders but they are playing their best hockey at the most important time of the year and the entire town of Dedham has rallied behind this team.

“The whole town is behind us. They have rallied in a great way. We can feel it”, says Senior Tri Captain Brian Dunne.

Fellow Senior Tri Captain Noel Adams feels the same way, “Around town it’s crazy. The support is unreal. We have teachers, staff, parents, even parents who don’t have kids on the team congratulating us. There’s so much

Support and we really appreciate that”.

And if Dedham can beat Winthrop to win the Division 4 State Championship, the town of Dedham is going to go even crazier. 9:00 AM Sunday morning, Dedham vs Winthrop at TD Garden for the championship

'Whole town is behind us': Dedham boys hockey team looking to make school history

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group