What’s your favorite holiday dish? Survey reveals this year’s top sides

Dedham, Mass. — It’s just about time to adjust your waistband in anticipation of holiday meals, and a new survey is ranking the top side dishes that your guests might hope to see when they pull up a chair at your table.

The survey, on the “State of the Sides” by Campbells tackles food trends and must try recipes, in addition to top dishes and is based on a survey of more than 5,000 Americans.

The most popular side dishes this year are mashed potatoes, stuffing/dressing, mac and cheese, yams/sweet potatoes, and green bean casserole, according to the survey.

Sixty-seven percent of those surveyed said they prefer side dishes to the entrée, which is up by one percent from last year’s report and on average, Americans serve five side dishes on their Thanksgiving table each year.

Mashed potatoes were the top side dish in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Stuffing/dressing was tops in Maine.

Top side dishes by state (Campbells)

And, if you don’t plan to gather with relatives this season, you are not alone. The survey indicated 59% of Americans plan to celebrate “Friendsgiving” this year.

