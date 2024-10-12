What’s the most popular Halloween candy in Massachusetts?

Mass. — Halloween is weeks away which means people are already debating what the most popular Halloween candy is.

According to the National Retail Federation, this year Halloween spending is predicted to be over $12.2 Billion, down 5% from last year.

So what is the most popular Halloween candy in Massachusetts?

According to CandyStore.com, Butterfingers is Massachusett’s favorite Halloween candy, with Sour Patch Kids coming in second, and Dubble Bubble Gum in third.

Nationwide, M&M’s overtook Reese’s Cups for the #1 spot and Sour Patch took the third place spot. Candy Corn moved up to the #7 spot on this year’s list.

To view the full rankings, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

