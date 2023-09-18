What you need to know: Partial Green Line shutdown begins Monday

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A portion of the Green Line extension is shutting down to give crews the chance to do important repair work on the Squires Bridge on Route 28.

During the shutdown, there will be no train service between Union Square and Lechmere Stations.

The MBTA said 40,000 vehicles travel over the Squires Bridge daily, which is approximately how many drivers go through the Sumner Tunnel in Boston on any given day.

Crews will also continue demolishing the Government Center Parking garage during this time, so there will be no train service between North Station and the Government Center. Orange line trains will also not stop at Haymarket Station. There will not be shuttles running in place of train service during the 25-day closure.

The MBTA is offering alternative ways to get around by encouraging people to walk to the next nearest T-stop, take a bus, or take an accessible van.

All train service is set to resume on Oct. 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group