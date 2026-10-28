What to know if you’re looking for alternatives to heating oil this winter

CANTON, Mass. — This winter season some homeowners could look beyond traditional heating systems before the winter season makes its debut.

From traditional firewood to pellet stoves, homeowners have options, but each comes with its own price tag.

“We’ve definitely seen people looking for wood as an alternative to oil to heat their home,” said Store Manager Larry Golub at New England Harth and Home.

The local South Shore business is already flooded with calls, with homeowners looking to options like gas, electric and wood burning fireplaces--even pellet stoves to avoid those hefty heating bills.

Golub says it might save you, but installation costs and ongoing maintenance can still cost you.

“You will get a payback in like two three four years on the cost of the appliance and the labor but we’ll take two three four years for you to get your money back but clearly with oil at six fifty a gallon it’s a lot better alternative,” said Golub. “Do it as soon as possible…expect to be keeping this appliance running as you would your oil furnace or your gas furnace, it’s not something for occasional use it’s meant to replace and save you money as an alternative fuel.”

Operations Manager at Beech Hill Firewood Ian Kolinski says they’ve already put in about 45 hours of manpower a week, with much more expected in the coming weeks.

“We’re moving more wood is how much wood comes into this yard so on average right now we’re receiving three to four tractor trailers loads a week with product and every single week we’re clearing this out,” said Kolinski.

Kolinski says homeowners looking to use firewood, should also note it’s more of a localized alternative.

“If you know you’re going to be in one space, absolutely get the fire going, get the thermostat nice and low but come the end of the day you don’t want to leave the fire going in the fireplace. You want to make sure you put it out,” said Kolinski.

If you are in need of assistance, there is heating assistance available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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