Weymouth man arrested following road rage incident in Hingham

HINGHAM, Mass. — A Weymouth man has been taken into custody after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident.

Wiallace Yuri Alcantara, 32, was placed under arrest and charged with:

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Disorderly Conduct

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 3:03 PM when a driver heading east on Route 3 had noticed a motorcycle traveling in the same direction as passing cars.

Once they were both stopped for traffic, the driver sounded his horn, and the motorcyclist made hand gestures at the driver. The driver then moved his car towards the motorcyclist, when then prompted them to draw a gun from his waistband and point it at the car.

The motorcyclist then made his way to the Hingham Shipyard.

The driver reported the incident to 911. Bearby officers saw the motorcycle parked at the rear of a business on Shipyard Drive and found the motorcycle owner inside.

The driver, later identified as Alcantara, was an employee of the business who had just got to work.

Alcantara and his motorcycle both fit the description given.

Officers also found a bin where employees leave their personal belongings. Inside the bin was a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun registered to the motorcyclist.

Alcantara was taken in for booking and was released after posting a $1500 cash bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group