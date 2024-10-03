Weston police searching for suspect in theft of iPhone from porch minutes after delivery

WESTON, Mass. — Weston police are searching for a suspect in connection with the theft of an iPhone from a porch minutes after delivery.

According to the Weston Police Department, on October 1st officers were told about a package theft from a porch on Buckskin Drive minutes after it was delivered. The package contained an Apple iPhone 16.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male in black pants and jacket. He was wearing a matte black helmet, a black facemask, and one black glove on his left hand. Police say he also was wearing distinctive Nike sneakers, gray and white.

The suspect was operating a dark-colored moped with a large cargo container on the back.

Weston police are warning residents to be vigilant of increased package thefts in the area, but specifically targeting deliveries of Apple iPhones, to which criminals have gained access to buy lists of where they are being delivered.

Police recommend having any cell phones shipped to a Dropbox-type location instead such as a UPS Store, Staples, and Whole Foods.

Police in Needham are also warning residents of iPhone thefts from porches.

“Typically, FedEx trucks are trailed by suspects who wait for the new iPhones to be dropped off,” Needham police wrote on Facebook. “Within 5 minutes after FedEx leaves, a suspect comes and grabs the phone from the porch or driveway before the homeowner has a chance to retrieve it.”

Both Weston and Needham police are investigating the incidents and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group