‘We’re kind of at this tipping point’: How important is USMNT’s performances for growing soccer?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The World Cup is a big opportunity for soccer in the United States. This is the first time North America has hosted the most popular sporting tournament in the world since 1994. Since then, soccer popularity has increased. Major League Soccer has grown from under ten teams to thirty. The 2026 tournament could propel even more people to become fans in the future.

“I think this is a great moment for more investment, more eyes on it, maybe more kids choosing to play soccer over other sports,” Revolution defender Andrew Farrell said. “The youth level is much higher than when I was at that age. YouTube, the internet, being able to watch these games, being able to see the talent, and then like that dreaming of being able to do that just makes the level go higher and higher.”

The key to convincing casual fans into watching the sport more often could depend on how far the United States Men’s National Team goes in the tournament. Revolution Assistant Coach Sean Hughes coached the U.S. under 20 team at world events in the past.

“The longer the U.S. have success and continue, the tournament will be better,” Hughes said. “I think more people around the stadiums will invest in it, whereas if we as a country in the U.S. don’t do well, I think then it can be one of those where the interest quickly becomes flatter.”

There is a lot of pressure on the Americans. Playing in front of home fans with many believing the most talent squad the United States has ever assembled. Revolution Sporting Director, Curt Onalfo, is excited to see the matches. He is eager to see how the USMNT could create an even bigger swell of soccer kids.

“We’re kind of at this tipping point where we have these incredible owners all the way throughout our league that have invested heavily in our league,” Onalfo said. “This is just a nice opportunity to have everybody here to see that. And I think it can really help propel our league.”

New investors have spent millions of dollars creating new teams in Major League Soccer. This summer, some of the best teams and players will take the pitch across the nation. Whether watching TV or at the stadiums, these games have the opportunity to bring the soccer to the forefront of the sporting landscape.

“Seeing that kind of level of play will hopefully generate the next American Messi and the next American Lamine Yamal and Mbappe and Erling Haaland,” Farrell said. “All these stars that are going to be on display for us this summer. This tournament in the States is going to be awesome. I’m excited for the United States.”

The USMNT faces Paraguay in the opening match Friday night in Los Angeles, California.

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