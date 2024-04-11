A new study shows multivitamins might keep your mind sharp as you age.

A team of researchers tracked older adults for two years and found they scored higher on memory and cognitive tests than those who took a placebo.

In this week’s Wellness Wednesday Boston 25 talks to a principal investigator of the study, Dr. Joann Manson with Harvard and Brigham and Women’s.

Wellness Wednesday: New study shows multivitamins might keep your mind sharp as you age

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group