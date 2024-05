When it comes to acne, we often think it only affects teens. But acne can be common in adults as well.

Doctors say if not treated it can lead to low self-esteem and mental health issues.

In this week’s Wellness Wednesday, Dr. Emily Wise of Derm Wellesley, explains why you don’t have to suffer if you have acne.

Wellness Wednesday: How to treat adult acne





