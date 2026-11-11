Wellness Wednesday Fall reset: Small changes to help you beat burnout before the holidays

As the holidays get closer, calendars are filling up, routines are getting busier and stress can start to pile on.

Work, family, holiday plans and our phones can all compete for our attention, and the end of the year can feel like a sprint.

This Wellness Wednesday, we spoke with Kate Watson, a family nurse practitioner and Associate Director of Reproductive and Gender Affirming Health with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Watson says a few small changes can help you reset before the big holiday rush.

“Burnout isn’t a sudden crash. It’s ignored signals in your body,” Watson said.

Warning signs you’re taking on too much

Watson says these are some of the early signals to look out for:

· Muscle tension in your body, especially your neck

· Waking up in the middle of the night with racing thoughts about what you need to do the next day

· Feeling cranky or irritable

· Withdrawing from social plans

· Decision fatigue when even choosing what to eat for dinner or which email to answer first feels overwhelming

“Those all start to be signs that things are becoming a little too much,” Watson said.

Give your phone a bedtime

Watson says one place to start your reset is your phone. If you find yourself endlessly scrolling at night, she says the advice she gives her own children and her patients is to give your phone a bedtime, and make it earlier than yours.

“Charge your phone across the room and make sure that you are screen free at night,” Watson said.

If you realize you’re caught in a compulsive scroll, Watson recommends pausing for five minutes, which can help break the habit. She also suggests checking in with yourself while

you scroll and asking, “Am I feeling informed right now or is this causing more anxiety?” If the answer is anxiety, step away. Watson says doom scrolling can create more negativity, increase stress and even cause feelings of depression.

Instead of reaching for your screen in bed, Watson suggests:

· Reading: “bring back the hard-covered books,” read a chapter or flip through a magazine

· A “brain dump”: take out a pad and pen and spend two minutes writing down tomorrow’s to-do list so those thoughts don’t keep you up

· Listening to something calming: like a relaxing podcast or soothing audio

Try “micro self-care”

Watson says self-care doesn’t have to mean finding an extra hour in your day — or spending any money. She refers to “micro self-cares,” and says everyone can do them.

One quick reset: drop your shoulders, put your body into a neutral position and take deep breaths in and out. Watson says a physiological ‘sigh’ can help put your body and nervous system back to calm. You can also take a couple of minutes to stare out at the horizon or look at nature to give yourself a break from your screen and reduce anxiety.

Other small steps can add up, too: a 10-minute brisk walk instead of a 45-minute workout, stretching while your coffee brews, or just stopping for a few deep breaths.

“Do little things that make a big difference,” Watson said.

Why the holidays can feel so heavy

Watson says everyday stresses and work demands can stack up quickly once the holidays arrive, bringing gift shopping and, for some, another level of sadness after losing a loved one. Together, she says, that can increase burden, stress and anxiety.

Her advice: step away, put down your phone and take care of the basics. It’s OK to enjoy holiday meals, Watson says — just add something healthy, like an apple or a side salad. And stay hydrated, because dehydration can also come across as feeling anxious.

Lower the bar to “good enough”

For parents, Watson compares self-care to the instructions on an airplane: put your own mask on first before helping others.

“We don’t have to be perfectionists right now. We can lower the bar to good enough,” Watson said.

That could mean picking up a rotisserie chicken or pre-washed greens instead of cooking a full meal, or trading a long workout for a brisk walk. Watson says taking care of yourself means you’ll be better able to be there for your children.

Know what your health plan offers

Health insurance can feel confusing and intimidating, but Watson says you shouldn’t have to navigate it alone. Grab your insurance card and call the member services number on it. Navigators and health care advocates can help you find a provider, confirm whether that provider is in network and ask what the cost will be.

Most importantly: Check in with yourself

Watson says if you’ve been feeling down, depressed or hopeless for two weeks — and your mood isn’t lifting even when you’re doing all the right things — it may be more than burnout or the rush of the holidays. Seek care from a medical provider or mental health specialist, and don’t be ashamed to tell them how you’re feeling.

“It’s not a failure,” Watson said. “It’s meaning that it’s time to get the mental health care that you need.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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