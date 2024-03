Nearly half of the 40 million family caregivers in the U.S. are men, according to the AARP.

It can be difficult for them to find support and connect with other caregivers. Paul Kidwell is working to change that after he’s been caring for his wife who has Parkinson for 18 years.

Wellness Wednesday: Caregiver challenges

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group