Winter is just starting here in New England, and we know the cold and dark days can impact our moods.

In this week’s Wellness Wednesday we have some tips to help beat the Winter blues.

Boston 25 speaks to Dr. Marni Chanoff, a Psychiatrist on the faculty at both McLean Hospital and Harvard, who shares a few adjustments we can easily make.

Wellness Wednesday: Best ways to beat the Winter blues

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group