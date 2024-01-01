Welcome to the world: 1st babies of 2024 born at Boston hospitals

BOSTON — As Boston rang in the new year, the first three babies of 2024 were born at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

All three baby girls were born exactly at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, 2024, according to the hospitals.

Baby Selena was born at Brigham and Women’s Hospital to her mom, Margarita, and her dad, Roberto, of Dorchester. Selena weighed in at 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and all are said to be “doing great and resting comfortably.”

Selena’s birth marked the third year in a row that one of the first babies of the new year was born at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the healthcare facility noted.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 New Boston babies (Left to right: Baby Selena Margarita, baby Emily Margaret DeRoma, baby Ophelia (Courtesy photos))

Over at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, two healthy baby girls also made their arrival to the world.

Emily Margaret weighed in at 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 20 ½ inches long. She is the third daughter of Eileen and Andrew DeRoma, of Canton, joining her older sisters 4-year-old Haylee and 3-year-old Kelsey.

Baby Ophelia weighed in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 19 ½ inches long. She is the first child of Min Li and Huaien Wang, of Quincy.

