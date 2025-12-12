Weekend storm: New map shows slight uptick in expected snow totals for parts of Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — Boston could see its first measurable snow of the season this weekend.

The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking a low-pressure system that could impact much of Massachusetts on Sunday.

Meteorologist Tucker Antico shared his latest snow forecast map on Friday afternoon. While the storm is expected to be minor, Antico said we could still see some slippery spots at times.

“Our next system passes to the south on Sunday,” the Weather Team wrote in their latest weather blog. “This will be a low-impact event, but it’s enough to bring light snow to the region.”

Latest storm timeline

In his latest forecast, Antico said the snow will start to fill in after midnight on Sunday, with Bay Staters waking up Sunday morning to a light coating or dusting.

Flakes are expected to be flying when the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“Most snowfall occurs between 3 a.m/ and 3 p.m. Should be a nice medium between wet & fluffy snow. As always, be cautious on untreated roads!” Antico wrote in a post on X.

Expected snow totals

Three to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible across Cape Cod, the Islands, and parts of the South Coast.

One to 3 inches of snow is possible for the South Shore. Points north of that, including Boston, are likely to get a coating to 1 inch of snow.

Northern New England is not expected to see snow from this storm.

