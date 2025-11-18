Webster police defend actions taken in violent arrest captured on video

WEBSTER, Mass. — Webster Police are defending their actions after a video on social media surfaced showing an officer wrestling and punching a man during an arrest on Saturday night.

On Facebook, Webster police released body camera video of an arrest that was made on Saturday night.

The initial call was for three juveniles who had just shot out a car window.

Police say when they arrived on Wall Street, a fight broke out.

Officers say they were also advised someone may have had a gun.

During an attempt to get an allegedly uncooperative man to the ground, police say another struggle happened.

They claim that at one point, the man began to grab a police officer’s duty belt and equipment.

Police say that during this part of the struggle, an officer identified only as Johnson began punching and kicking the man.

A taser was also used.

Eventually, police say they were able to get the suspect under control.

The suspect without a shirt went home with a parent after getting medical attention.

The other suspect involved was detained.

According to Webster police, the officer involved broke his hand.

Another officer sustained minor injuries.

Two BB guns were recovered at the scene.

