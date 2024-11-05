Webster man arrested for allegedly trafficking meth after animal shelter break-in, police say

WEBSTER — A Webster man who allegedly broke into an animal shelter to retrieve his dogs is facing charges after police found meth in is vehicle, police say.

Police officers responded to the Webster Animal Shelter for the reported break-in around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Officers found Taj Wood, 25, trying to leave in his vehicle with two dogs.

The Webster man was detained and became uncooperative with police, the Webster Police Department said.

Police say the two dogs Wood was trying to retrieve had been taken from his custody after an animal neglect situation several weeks prior.

An animal control officer had attempted to make arrangements with Wood to transfer custody back to him after he provided proper documentation, which he failed to do, Webster police say.

Police say Wood was taken into custody after being confrontational with officers. While searching and removing his car from the scene, police say they found a bag that contained 126.7 grams of methamphetamine pills.

Wood is currently on an electronic GPS ankle monitoring device after being arrested by the Worcester Police Department on October 23rd for armed home invasion and armed assault in a dwelling.

Police say Wood has been arrested for previous violent firearms offenses in 2022, including possession of a large-capacity firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Ward was arranged in Dudley District Court on charges of trafficking Methamphetamine (100 grams or more), two counts of larceny from a building, two counts of animal cruelty, breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony (placing a person in fear) and trespassing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

